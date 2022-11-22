ST. LOUIS – There is a heavy police presence at St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis as officers look to clear a situation at the school.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department tells FOX 2 that a call came into a non-emergency line of a possible shooting at the school. However, the call did not come from the school, and police have not confirmed such happenings. As of 9:50 a.m., police tell FOX 2 the call appears to be a false alarm.

“We have no indication at this time to believe any incident occurred,” said STLMPD in a statement to FOX 2.

Dozens of police cars gathered Tuesday morning at St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis in response to the situation. The high school is located in the 4700 block of South Grand Avenue in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis. The school is a Catholic, archdiocesan, all-boys high school.

Last month, police responded to a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Two people and the gunman died in that shooting, while several others were hurt.

