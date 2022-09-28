ST. LOUIS – The first major announcement from the Archdiocese of St. Louis as it downsizes its schools and parishes.

Rosati Kain Girl’s High School and St. Mary’s Boy’s High School will both close at the end of this school year. School officials at St. Mary’s shared that they are surprised and disappointed. Adding that, they will meet with alumni and business leaders to possibly form a catholic high school independent of the Archdiocese.

One of St. Mary’s most prominent graduates is former St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay. Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski will have a short news conference on the closings at 10:30 a.m.