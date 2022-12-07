ST. LOUIS – A big announcement is expected on Wednesday, December 7 about St. Mary’s Catholic High School.

In September, the archdiocese announced it would close St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain High Schools next year as part of a downsizing plan. School leaders and alumni have been working to keep the school open.

St. Mary’s football team just won a state championship. FOX 2’s partners at the Post-Dispatch reported that the school has raised $3 million to keep it open.

They’re finalizing a lease from the archdiocese, and a sponsorship deal with the Marianists.