ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said a suspicious package was reported Monday morning at St. Mary’s High School, but the Bomb and Arson unit did not locate one during their search.

Students were seen standing outside St. Mary’s High School in south St. Louis at about 9:15 a.m.

The school is located in the 4700 block of South Grand. The students went back into the building at about 10:20 a.m.

