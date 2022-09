ST. LOUIS – In the Central West End, greek food is on the labor day menu.

St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church has its annual Greek Festival Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. You can expect authentic greek food, live music, and dancing. Admission and parking are free.

It will be at St. Nicholas Church on Forest Park Avenue east of Kingshighway. Greekfest continues through Labor Day.