ST. LOUIS – People are getting ready to celebrate Irish culture with the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dogtown.

Locals are advised to dress for the windy weather, and to remember to wear green. The parade has been a tradition in the area since 1984. The Irish festival starts at 9:00 a.m., and is divided into three zones.

One is for families, another is called the ‘Party Zone,’ and there is also an Irish Cultural Zone. The ‘Family Zone’ has activities from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Oakland Avenue, just east of Tamm Avenue near the Oakland Playground and Turtle Park. The Party Zone is located in Clayton and Art Hill – and has food and drinks before and after the parade.

You can enjoy Irish coffee, corned beef, and live music in the Cultural Zone. The parade itself starts at the intersection of Tamm and Oakland at 11:00 a.m. and ends at 1:30 p.m.

The parade runs down Tamm, past the St. James the Greater Catholic Church to Manchester Avenue. You can expect to see more than 90 floats that highlight Irish culture and history.

“Whether you’re Irish or not, it’s a sense of community in Dogtown that’s centered around the Irish festivity and centered around St. James, and it all comes together,” Dogtown resident Adam Barber shared.

As far as safety goes, St. Louis City Police are patrolling the event. Drivers are advised to expect road closures along the parade route.