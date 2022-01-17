St. Patrick’s Day Parade returning to downtown St. Louis this March

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The 53rd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade returns to downtown St. Louis this March. The parade is one of the biggest in the city and best in the nation with hundreds of floats, clowns, bands, giant balloons, and over 5,000 marchers. There have been 25,000 spectators in past parades.

The parade takes place on March 12, 2022, at noon. It begins at 20th and Market streets and ends at Broadway and Clark. The Mayor of St. Louis, the St. Louis County Executive, other local and regional officials, are expected to take part in the festivities.

Anyone interested in becoming a volunteer or having a float in the parade can sign up. Go to IrishParade.org for route details and more information.