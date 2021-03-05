St. Patrick’s Day taking on a different look in Dogtown

ST. LOUIS – The group Dogtown United is hoping to keep support for neighborhood businesses strong. The neighborhood’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade and festival are canceled for a second straight year due to COVID-19 concerns.

Visitors are encouraged to purchase a book with discounts that will be valid through September.

“We hope that this will encourage people to come and discover new places,” said Dogtown United Vice President Isabel Acevedo.

Artwork is on display throughout the neighborhood thanks to a partnership with Painted Black STL.

“We really want to encourage families to come over and take pictures and interact with the murals and share them on social media,” Acevedo said.

Shockin’ Shamrock is a fictional Dogtown superhero created by Tyler Harris and will be placed on Dogtown Veterans Memorial Park at Clayton and Tamm.

Brigid is a goddess of Irish mythology. It was created by Kyla Hawkins and will be at Wilkinson Early Childhood Center.

Dogtown St. Pats was created by Jess Donovan and welcomes people into the neighborhood at Dewey International Studies School at the Corner of Clayton and Central.

Eugenia Alexander created a mural of native Irish plants. It is located at St. James the Greater School.

Residents are also encouraged to decorate their homes as part of a contest.

Bob Brazell is the owner of Tamm Avenue Bar. He said customers wanting to visit on St. Patrick’s Day will need to reserve a spot through Facebook.

“We do not let anyone inside of our building,” said Brazell. “We only seat the back patio and everyone has to wear a mask unless you’re seated at your table.”

He said security will be on hand to complement a police presence aimed at keeping crowds from filling streets.

Megan Cobb is owner of Sweet Em’s Coffee & Ice Cream in Dogtown. She’s disappointed there’s no parade but appreciates the support within the Dogtown community.

“This past year has been crazy,” said Cobb. “The love and the support of the community is a testament to why we’re all still here.”