ST. LOUIS – You don’t have to think so much about how to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in St. Louis. The 53rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade is bringing marching bands, floats and giant balloons.

The Dogtown Irish Festival and Ancient Order of the Hibernians St. Patrick’s Day Parade also offers 100 plus floats, a merchant village with Irish gifts, and lots of food and drink vendors.

Explore Downtown St. Louis this weekend, and see all of what there is to get into.