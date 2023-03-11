ST. LOUIS — The St. Patrick’s Day parade is happening in Downtown St. Louis today. An estimated 250,000 people are expected to pack the streets.

This will be the 54th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. And kicking off the festivities is the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade Run.

It’s a tradition that welcomes more than 5,000 runners on a 5-mile course downtown. The run begins at 9 a.m. The parade begins at 12:00 p.m. at 20th and Market and then travels east on Market, to its conclusion at Broadway and Clark.

At this year’s run, you will be able to donate a portion of your registration fee to four local charities: The Backstoppers, Inc., St. Patrick’s Center, Kids Rock Cancer, and Atlas Public Schools.

In 2020, organizers had to pivot at the last minute to a virtual run because of the pandemic. In 2021, they were able to hold a 500-person live 5K run along with a 5-mile virtual run and a 43-mile challenge.