ST. PETERS, Mo. – An eight-year-old boy from St. Peters is competing for the title of best mullet in a kids’ division of the USA Mullet Championship.

Owen Williams enters the competition with a “Chez” mullet. He is one of more than 300 contestants competing for the best mullet for kids between the ages of five and eight.

On Owen’s mullet profile page, he says, “I started to grow my mullet about two years ago because I liked the way it looked. None of my family or friends have a mullet so I guess you could say that I am one of a kind.”

Mullet Champ USA just opened up voting for its kids’ divisions on Wednesday. The first round of voting runs through Sunday. The next round of voting runs from July 19-23 and will consist of the top 100 contestants. A third and final round will consists of the Top 25 voter-getters from Aug. 7-11.

Anyone looking to vote for Owen can submit one vote every 24 hours with a Mullet Champ website account.