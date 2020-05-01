St. Peters farmers market offering curbside pickup and delivery

ST. PETERS – Farmers markets are another option for those wanting to stock up on fresh produce, offering a large variety of high-quality fruits and vegetables, often from local sources.

Mike Orlando, owner of Anthony’s Produce in St. Peters, says he’s happy to offer a wide variety of that produce, plus a lot of other local goods, including fresh Fazio’s bread, Amish products, and local honey.

The market is outdoor but they still request that their customers wear masks. They also provide plastic gloves at both entrances for customers to put on as they enter if they feel uncomfortable touching things. They ask that people keep their distance from each other and encourage that only one person per household come in and do the shopping.

In addition to these safety guidelines, they also offer curbside pickup and delivery within five miles of their market.

“We’ve been here for 23 years and we’ve never really stepped foot into the curbside pickup. And you know times change. You try to meet the needs of customers, so we’re offering curbside pickup. We do offer home delivery within five miles and all they really have to do is just call,” Orlando said. “We just love serving our community and we like to carry enough stuff to where people can do their everyday shopping. Even before all this happened we were trying to accomplish that but since this has been going on we’ve had to step up our game even more.”

Anthony’s Produce is open to serve their customers from 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

To place an order for pick up, call 636-936-0496.