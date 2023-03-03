FILE – In this Oct. 20, 2019 file photograph, a Ford logo is displayed at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

ST. LOUIS — A St. Peters man is facing federal charges for selling the same vehicle to many people through social media. The scheme may have cost victims at least $300,000.

Ronald Johnson, 55, has been indicted on counts of felony fraud. He pled not guilty before a judge in February.

Johnson owns a business called Full Out Customs LLC. The car restoration operation sold and repaired vehicles.

Between December 2021 and December 2022 Johnson is accused of selling a 2002 Ford Excursion to several people through Facebook. He was also paid for vehicle repairs that he never did.

Court documents state that Johnson used his victim’s money to fuel a gambling habit and to take vacations with his girlfriend.

Johnson is only accused of the crimes. He was in U.S. District Court in St. Louis Friday to determine if he will be jailed until a trial.