ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is accused of firing a gun while driving during road rage on I-70. Theodore Campbell is facing gun and assault-related charges in this incident. His bond is set at $100,000, cash-only.

Court documents state that Campbell was driving westbound on I-70 near Cave Springs Road at around 6:30 p.m. on November 25. The victim says that she saw a white Nissan Frontier in her rearview mirror. The driver of that vehicle stuck a gun out of the driver’s side window and fired a shot at her vehicle. Police found a bullet hole in the victim’s right front tire.

The victim got the license plate number, pulled over to a nearby gas station, and called the police. They were able to track the vehicle’s owner, who told them that his employee drives the Nissan. Police say that Campbell admitted to firing the weapon at the vehicle and was placed under arrest.