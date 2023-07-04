ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters man is in custody for allegedly striking a pedestrian with his car in Florissant and fleeing the scene.

According to the Florissant Police Department, the crash happened Monday around 9:50 p.m. near the intersection of Howdershell Road and Keeven Lane.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 69-year-old woman laying in the road. She died at the scene after first responders attempted life-saving measures.

Witnesses told police they saw a vehicle hit the woman and the driver flee.

Officers arrested Dwoyne Dejean, 22, shortly after the incident. Police claim Dejean admitted he was driving the car at the time.

On Tuesday, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Dejean with one count of leaving the scene of an accident – resulting in death. He remains jailed on a $50,000 cash-only bond.