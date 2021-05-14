St. Peters man charged with murder

ST. PETERS, Mo.– The St. Peters Police Department has made an arrest following a morning homicide. Blake English, 36, faces second-degree murder charges.

English told police he got into a verbal argument with the victim that then led to a physical altercation.

The victim was at Blake’s St. Peters home helping another resident move out.

It happened on Bartley Street this morning. Police were called out for an unconscious man and found a 58-year-old who appeared to have injuries to his head and face.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say as of now it does not appear weapons were used in the homicide.

The victim’s identity is not being released until his family is notified.