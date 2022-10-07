Handcuffs sit on a table in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A St. Peters man admitted on Thursday that he downloaded and shared child pornography via multiple social media apps.

The Department of Justice said Eric Crews, 37, pleaded guilty to a possession of child pornograhy charge. He also admitted to using social media to send and receive child pornography. One of the avenues used was large group chats.

Officials first began investigating Crews when he “uploaded 14 files containing child sexual abuse material to Kik Messenger on Nov. 11, 2020, and shared them with at least one other Kik user,” the DOJ said.

The app sent a tip to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, resulting in a “court-approved search of Crews’ home by St. Charles County Police on June 15, 2021.”

The DOJ said, at least 5,400 images and 610 videos containing child pornography were found on Crews’ iPhone.

Crews could face up to 20 years in prison, a $250,000 fine, or both when sentenced on Jan. 6, 2023.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.