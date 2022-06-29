ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters man was sentenced Tuesday to six years in prison for filming a sex act with a 14-year-old girl.

Donovan P. Walker, 27, met the girl on Tinder in April 2020. The Department of Justice said the girl “originally told him she was 18, and then said she was 15 before eventually admitting her true age.” Nude photos were exchanged between the two via Snapchat and they met in person four times. Walked admitted that when they met up in person, he “gave the girl marijuana and then engaged in sex acts with her.”

The DOJ said Walker filmed the two having sex in his car on May 26, 2020. Walker is recorded asking the victim’s age. She answers, “14.” The DOJ said, “he then discusses her age multiple times. Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies interrupted Walker and arrested him.”

He plead guilty in January 2022 to possession of child pornography. He will be in prison for six years and then he will be on supervised release for 10 years. The DOJ said he was also ordered to “undergo sex offender, drug and mental health treatment, as appropriate.”