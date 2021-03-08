St. Peters man petitions city leaders to change offensive street name

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A St. Peters man is asking the city to change the name of a street he says is painful and offensive.

Hanging Tree Court, a small street with only nine houses, sits in the Spencer Creek Subdivision in St. Peters.

Lonnie Williamson has lived in the areas for over 25 years but just happened to pass the street a few months ago. It immediately took him back to when he was in college.

Williamson said he went to a junior college where he was one of only a few Black students, and they always sat under the same tree on campus.

Williamson said one day a teacher asked him and another student to give a speech about what it is like being Black in America. The next day when he went to school, there was a noose with a monkey hanging from the tree where he always sat.

Williamson left college and got drafted into the Army.

Decades have gone by but when Williamson passed Hanging Tree Court, it immediately brought him back to that tree and that campus.

Williamson reached out to St. Peters City Administrator Russ Batzel about changing the name.

“At this point, we are considering all viewpoints as well as those of the persons most affected by a street name change, the nine residents that live on that street,” Batzel said.

Williamson also went to a board of alderman meeting. He was provided with the city ordinance on changing a street name, as well as the names and numbers of the resident who live on the street. It would be up to Williamson to contact those individuals and talk to them about changing the name.

Batzel said the street was named by the subdivision developer in the 70s. He chose an old western theme, naming streets for the California gold rush.

Williamson said he doesn’t care. The next board of alderman meeting is Thursday night and he plans to be there.