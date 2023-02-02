ST. LOUIS – A man from St. Peters, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday to five and a half years in federal prison on a child pornography charge.

According to court documents, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip in August 2020 that Martin Smith was uploading multiple files containing illicit material.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Smith, 58, later admitted to investigators that he’d viewed and downloaded child porn from the internet, and had been doing so for over a year at the time of questioning.

Smith had 2,561 images and 13 videos depicting child porn on two cellphones and a tablet. In November 2022, he pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.