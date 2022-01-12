St. Peters Powerball player wins $50,000 using Double Play

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A Missouri Powerball player is a lot richer after taking advantage of a new feature added in August. She didn’t win anything during the first drawing and used “Double Play” to use her numbers for a second drawing. Her numbers matched the four white-ball numbers and the Powerball number drawn on January first. Now, she has $50,000 to start off the new year.

The winning ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip on McClay Road in St. Peters. She did not check her numbers until the day after the drawing. She and her husband were shocked to see the win. The odds of winning $50,000 playing the PowerBall are around one in 913,129.

Powerball tickets cost $2 to play. It only costs $1 to play those numbers again using Double Play.