St. Peters pregnant woman stabbed to death, man she met online charged with murder

ST. PETERS, Mo.- An O’Fallon, Mo. man has been charged with murder for the Thanksgiving Day stabbing of 22-year-old Amethyst Killian and her unborn baby.

Damion Delgado has also been charged with armed criminal action and second degree murder for the death of Killian’s unborn child.

Damion Delgado

Murder suspect

“It was a very violent, violent killing,” said Tim Lohmar, St. Charles Prosecuting attorney during an afternoon press briefing.

Lohmar says Killian was stabbed more than 20 times, mostly in the head, neck and abdomen.

He also said a motive is not clear and the defendant has not shared information into what led to the murder killing.

Lohmar said Killian and Delgado met online and were engaging in some dangerous activity the night of the crime but wouldn’t go into more detail.

The prosecuting attorney say investigators were told Killian left her house in the early morning hours of November 26 to go get cigarettes.

Her boyfriend and step-father went to search for her when she didn’t return. Lohmar says about 20 hours after her disappearance, they found Killian’s purse and items of clothing nearby her home near Old Town St. Peters.

Her relatives contacted police and not long after they arrived they found her body stashed in brush.

Lohmar credited outstanding police work to crack this case. He said more than two dozen investigators worked around the clock.

“It is textbook definition of good police work,” said Lohmar.

Lohmar explained several droplets of blood were found on a knife, sidewalk, and fence near the scene. It came back to an unknown male that was later identified as belonging to Delgado.

Investigators also discovered the victim was communicating with the Text Now app.

Officials got a subponea for her phone records and were able to connect that Killian’s last communication was with a man named Damian Delgado.

Investigators got an IP address from those texts and were able to trace it to a residence where Delgado was staying.

Lohmar says the biggest breakthrough was when a piece of evidence they found at the crime scene was identified in one of those text messages. The defendant allegedly admitted to purchasing that identified item.

Lohmar says detectives then went to several gas stations in the area and pulled records to see if a similar item was purchased.

He says Delgado was seeon on surveillance 10-15 minutes before he met up with the victim at a local gas station.

Lohmar says Department of Revenue records were compared with surveillance and a positive ID was made.

Detectives also interviewed the Uber driver who allegedly drove Delgado to the scene.

Lohmar says Delgado has very little criminal history and these actions were unexpected.

Delgado is in custody with a $1 million bond.