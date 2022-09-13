ST. PETERS, Mo. – A woman won $50,000 through a Powerball drawing after she purchased a Quick Pick ticket in St. Peters.



The anonymous lottery player bought a Quick Pick ticket for the Sept. 7 Powerball drawing and won a $50,000 prize. The winning ticket was purchased at the Schnucks Market in the 500 block of Mid Rivers Mall Road.

“I woke up the next morning and was checking my tickets, and I couldn’t believe it,” the winner told Missouri Lottery. “I was like, ‘Wow!’ I just couldn’t believe it. It was awesome.”



The ticket matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball. The numbers drawn that night were 3, 16, 30, 33 and 36, and the Powerball number was 20.