St. Peters resident injured in overnight house fire

ST. PETERS, Mo. – One person is being treated at a local hospital for severe burns following an overnight house fire.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Steve Brown, Central County Fire & Rescue, the fire happened around 3:20 a.m. in the 100 block of Timberidge Drive.

Firefighters arrived and learned there was a fire in the basement. Everyone in the home had been evacuated and one of the occupants had been burned on the front of their body.

As firefighters began to extinguish the blaze, paramedics got to the scene to treat the burn victim and take them to the hospital.

The St. Charles Fire Department, Cottleville Fire District, St. Charles County Ambulance District, and CCFR Community Assistance Team aided in the CCFR’s response to the fire.