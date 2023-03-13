ST. PETERS, Mo. — Police say that the suspect wanted for a shooting in a St. Peters Schnucks parking lot is now under arrest. The shooting happened on March, 3, 2023. Tyrone Miller, 24, faces charges for assault, robbery, and armed criminal action. He is being held on bond.

Miller turned himself in to police after over a week at the St. Charles County jail. His bond is set at a million dollars. Another suspect in the robbery was also placed under arrest. That person is being held at the St. Peters Jail.

A 52-year-old woman was leaving the store located in Plaza 94 at around 8 p.m. with her husband that Friday. She was getting into the passenger seat of her car while her husband finished unloading groceries at the back of their vehicle.

Police claim Miller got out of a nearby silver SUV, opened the passenger door where the woman was sitting, and attempted to take the woman’s purse. He and ended up shooting her in the head. She was taken to a hospital to be treated for a serious but non-life threatening injury.

Police are also investigating Miller’s connection to a robbery near a Shrewsbury Dierbergs, and a theft near a Walmart in the Chesterfield Valley. He was already wanted for a 2019 domestic battery charge in St. Clair County, Illinois.