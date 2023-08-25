ST. PETERS, Mo. — Together We Grow is a national real estate development company that focuses on building commercial, market-rate, affordable, and senior housing. They will be creating more housing at Reserve at Spencer, a $42.9 million affordable multifamily community in St. Peters, Missouri.

The Reserve at Spencer will comprise units designated for families with incomes that are less than 60% of the area’s median income. The four-story building will have 192 one, two, and three-bedroom apartments. The location is 4000 Ryleigh Reserve Lane, formerly known as 4975 Veterans Memorial Parkway in St. Peters, situated right next to the Napleton car dealership and just south of I-70.

This is the third low-income housing tax credit project that TWG has worked on in the state of Missouri. The Reserve at Spencer neighborhood is currently under construction, and it should be complete by the end of 2024.