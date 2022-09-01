ST. LOUIS – A grand jury indicted a 36-year-old St. Peters woman this week for committing six-figure fraud involving the federal government’s pandemic loan program.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Trashunda Harrison applied for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans from June 2020 to April 2021 for three businesses—The Quiet Space LLC, Blow LLC, and StrutN 80s LLC—and in her own name as a sole proprietor.

On the applications, prosecutors claim Harrison lied about her payroll and income of the businesses and submitted fraudulent tax forms to support those lies.

According to the indictment, Harrison allegedly spent the PPP money on shopping, dining, rent, and payments to individuals who were not affiliated with the businesses on her applications.

Harrison was charged with two counts of bank fraud and seven counts of wire fraud.

Each bank fraud charge carries a penalty of up to 30 years in prison, a $1 million fine, or both. Each wire fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.