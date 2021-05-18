St. Peters woman accused of killing daughter with deliberate overdose

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A 69-year-old St. Peters woman is accused of killing her daughter in an apparent murder-suicide case.

According to Officer Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, the murder occurred Friday, May 14 in the 200 block of Jody Drive.

St. Peters Police were called to a residence around 7:15 p.m. for a medical emergency.

A man told first responders and police that he found his 39-year-old daughter dead and his wife, Donna Scuderi, unconscious in the bathroom with a large cut to her throat.

Doss said police confirmed the 39-year-old, identified as Laura Scuderi, was dead at the scene.

Donna Scuderi was rushed to a local hospital where she survived.

Doss said investigators determined Donna intentionally overdosed her daughter and then strangled her once she was unconscious. Donna then allegedly attempted to take her own life.

On Tuesday, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Scuderi with first-degree murder. She remains jailed on a $200,000 bond.

Donna Scuderi