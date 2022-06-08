ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters woman is accused of reckless driving and child endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase in north St. Louis County.

According to a probable cause statement from the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 6, at N. Hanley Road and Interstate 270.

A Hazelwood police officer observed a vehicle driving northbound in a southbound lane and attempted to pull the driver over. Rather than pull over, the driver accelerated and got on the interstate, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour in a construction zone.

Daysha Addison

The driver eventually crashed into another car and then the median. Police took the driver, identified as 26-year-old Daysha Addison, into custody. Officers found a 4-year-old child in the backseat of Addison’s vehicle.

The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Addison with endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs and resisting arrest by fleeing.

Addison remains in custody on a $75,000 bond. If she posts bond, Addison is prohibited from driving, consuming alcohol, or communicating with the child.