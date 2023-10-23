ST. LOUIS — A local thrift store has launched an online shop to help neighbors in need. The Society of St. Vincent de Paul in St. Louis now has an eBay storefront that lists items at 99 cents and offers free shipping. Merchandise will be sold to the highest bidder after a week.

Sales of the used items will benefit Neighbors in Need. The charitable program helps people in a wide variety of ways, from utility assistance, housing, disaster relief to burial services.

“Just like our brick-and-mortar store locations, we are committed to providing quality items at a discounted rate,” states Director of Stores, Mike Goering. “We want to make sure that our customers are getting the best deals possible.”

St. Vincent de Paul says that they have started to sell clothing online and plan to include other items later. The hope is that the online store can reach a large audience that has not had access to the items in St. Louis. The online store is also always open.

St. Vincent de Paul St. Louis continues to operate nine thrift stores in the St. Louis area.