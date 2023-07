ST. LOUIS – Due to the extreme heat forecast this week, Great Rivers Greenway is moving the St. Vincent Greenway Opening Celebration.

Instead of taking place at the Rock Road Metro Station, it’ll be at the St. Vincent Shelter at the county park on St. Charles Rock Road. The guided walk and bike ride will be canceled.

The new paved path connects Pagedale to The Rock Road Transit Center and the existing Greenway. The celebration starts at 6:00 p.m.