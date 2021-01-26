Staff at JJ Twig’s splits $2,000 “COVID sucks” tip from generous customers

VALLEY PARK, Mo. – Tips are the lifeblood for people working in the service industry.

On Sunday, 11 employees at JJ Twig’s received a share of a $2,200 tip left by long-time customers.

The customers jotted a four-word review (“Best Pizza + Best Service”) on the receipt before tacking on the tip.

The couple, who the pizzeria owners say are typically generous, wrote “COVID sucks” on the receipt. Those words have become synonymous with big tips lately, as waitstaff and bartenders across the country have shared pictures of receipts with generous tips.