Staff turnover may delay clearing Missouri roads of snow and ice

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – Crews continue to work on and prepare the roads for the snow we’re anticipating in our area. MoDOT just had a winter operations press conference at the transportation management center. This will likely be the first plowable snow for area road crews this season and because of the warmer temperatures, last night and this morning’s snow will be wetter.

There were thousands of tons of salt over at the headquarters for the St. Louis City Streets Departments. Officials said 35 to 40 city trucks hit the streets of St. Louis once the storm moves in. The city did not do any pre-treating due to the rain coming in before the snow. That would wash away the treatment.

MoDOT crews spent days putting down salt brine on roadways. They will have full crews ready when the time comes. That means about 200 MoDOT trucks could be out on area roadways.

However, MoDOT is warning that it may longer than usual for crews to clear the roads because of staff shortages due to turnover and illnesses including COVID.

In Illinois, Joe Monroe with IDOT said crews pre-treated bridges and put some additional treatment down as well. Monroe told us he had crews put salt down when the expected rain starts before the snow. He said the salt mixed with the rainwater will make brine for another round of treatment. Monroe expects to have 140 to 150 trucks out in the storm.

MoDOT encourages drivers to stay off the roads when possible. Since the department is short hundreds of workers, that will impact how long it takes to get their routes cleared. Because of the rain we had prior to the snow, there wasn’t much pretreating that MoDOT could do, they only used salt on the roads.