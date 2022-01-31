MoDOT says it’s short-staffed ahead of winter storm

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Transportation is urging people to stay off the roads if at all possible during the ice and snow forecasted for later this week. They are suggesting you use extra caution and anticipate slower travel times between Tuesday night and the end of the week.

“This is a potentially severe winter storm that will play out over several days and dump a mixed bag of freezing precipitation on most of the state,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “Up to 12 inches or more of snow has been forecast for portions of Missouri and other areas may receive freezing rain, ice, and sleet in advance of the snowfall.”

All available crews will be out across the state working 12-hour shifts throughout the day and night. McKenna says staffing is short across the state due to turnover and sickness so it may take crews longer to get roads to a mostly clear status once the storm ends.

MoDOT also says rain is forecast to precede the winter event, making it difficult to treat roads ahead of the storm. Also, MoDOT says the bitter temperatures following the snow and ice will limit the effectiveness of chemicals used to clear covered roads.

“This winter storm has the potential to create extremely hazardous driving conditions for most of the state,” said McKenna.

McKenna says stay home if you can and give crews space to work. He says every stranded car slows down the snowplow’s ability to clear the roads and prevents emergency vehicles from reaching their destinations.

Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org, or through MoDOT’s smartphone app, available for iPhone and Android phones.