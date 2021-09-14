Staffing shortages close 4 Total Access Urgent Cares in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS – A lack of employees to meet the COVID demand affects local urgent cares.

The company has seen the highest volumes of patients needing care since they opened in 2008. Company officials say nearly 2,000 patients a day are walking through the doors of Total Access locations. More than half are there for COVID-19 testing.

Some people were showing up at the closed sites as the demand was well above what the clinics saw before the pandemic.

Company official says they need more employees and until they get up to speed in staffing, four locations have temporarily closed.

“Because of these volumes being so high, we’ve actually had to consolidate due to staffing shortages,” said Ashley Williams, vice-president of operations for Total Access Urgent Care.

“Unfortunately, some people have decided to completely leave medicine. You know, these are 12-hour shifts. These team members are working really hard and they want to help, but it’s been a really trying year.”

Total Access is launching its own EMT school next month with the goal of increasing the number of trained medical staff in the region. And the company says it will reimburse tuition for students.