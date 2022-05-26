ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Memorial Day weekend is almost here and that means pool season has arrived. The pools are full and the chairs are laid out at Wapelhorst Aquatic Facility in St. Charles.

“We’re down to the last-minute touch-ups to make sure we’re ready to open to the public on Saturday at 11 a.m.,” said Chris Atkinson, assistant director of St. Charles Park and Recreation.

More than 145,000 people visit St. Charles pools between Memorial Day and Labor Day. While there is excitement, there is also disappointment.

“Wapelhorst is going to open. Blanchette is going to open. And we have an older facility called McNair Aquatic facility that, unfortunately, we’re not able to open this year due to the staffing shortages we’ve experienced this year,” Atkinson said.

St. Charles Parks and Recreation says this is the first-time staffing shortages have actually impacted what they can offer the public.

“McNair is from the mid-90s. It’s the least attended and it’s the oldest facility that we have. We literally needed to use the guards from that pool to open up our other aquatic facilities that are newer,” Atkinson said.

All swim lessons, fitness programs, and rentals scheduled for McNair will be moved to a different pool. And St. Charles wants you to know they are always hiring.

“We’re looking at our website every day and forwarding on applicants that come in. Whether it is aquatics, whether it is day camp, whether it’s maintenance, we’re always looking to hire people, 12 months of the year,” Atkinson said.

Blanchette and Wapelhorst Pools will open Saturday morning. Any aquatic season pass holders who frequently visit Mcnair Aquatic Facility can call St. Charles Parks and Rec if they’d like a refund.