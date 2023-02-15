ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One teenager is behind bars after staging a drug deal that led to a deadly shooting last year in north St. Louis County.

Police arrested Eric Anderson, 19, in the investigation on Tuesday. He is accused in the shooting death of Byrom Donald, 19, on Dec. 27 in the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, Anderson asked Donald to meet him outside the Kendelwood Apartments to sell marijuana. After that, Anderson reportedly pulled a gun on Donald and demanded that he give back a different weapon that Anderson had traded to him just a few weeks earlier.

Donald suffered gunshot wounds to his face and died from his injuries. Anderson reportedly shot another woman who traveled with Donald in a car. Police say the woman knew Anderson through “prior dealings.”

Prosecutors have charged Anderson with first-degree murder, three counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault and attempted robbery in the case. He is jailed in St. Louis County on a $500,000 cash-only bond.