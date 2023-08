CREVE COEUR — A stalled truck led to an arrest in July. The police discovered it was stolen.

Creve Coeur Police found a truck stopped in the southbound lanes of Olive near Old Olive West at 1 a.m. on July 25, 2023. Police discovered that the truck had been reported stolen the day before in St. Louis County. Jerome L. King, 35, was placed under arrest.

King is charged with tampering and having a gun illegally. When King was caught, it was found that he was carrying a stolen gun and drugs.