JEFFERSON CITY, MO. - State health officials are warning COVID cases are soaring in rural parts of the state, including the Lake of the Ozarks and soon hospitals in those areas could soon be sending patients to urban parts of Missouri.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released a 'hotspot advisory' for Camden, Morgan and Miller counties, which is where the Lake of the Ozarks is located.

Gov. Mike Parson tweeted Friday the state's health care system remains stable, but Cox Health in southwest Missouri disagrees.

"We're in a crisis and in that crisis, things change very, very quickly and we really are seeing a significant escalation in our number of patients in our hospitals," Chief Medical Officer for Cox Health Dr. Shawn Usery said.