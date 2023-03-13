BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin police are engaged in a standoff with a person they claim flourished a gun and then shot at officers during a pursuit.

According to Officer Mark Reckert, a spokesman for the Ballwin Police Department, the standoff is on Cascade Terrace Drive.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Ballwin police attempted to conduct a traffic stop for a woman accused of brandishing a gun earlier that day. The woman did not stop and sped off. Reckert said officers did not follow her.

Another Ballwin officer saw the vehicle around 1:30 p.m. and again tried to pull the driver over. The woman did not step and pointed a gun at a responding St. Louis County police officer.

Reckert said the woman drove to a home on Cascade Terrace, but began firing a police who were following her.

At least one Ballwin officer returned fire. No injuries have been reported.

The woman is believed to have barricaded herself inside a home.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will have more information as it becomes available.