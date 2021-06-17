‘Stanley Pup’ Barclay completes Duo Dogs training, will remain with Blues as ambassador

ST. LOUIS – Barclay, the beloved St. Louis Blues dog, wrapped up his puppy training and celebrated his graduation on Thursday.

Barclay joined the Blues in 2018 as part of the Duo Dogs puppy raising program. He was known to hang out with the players—and his best friend, Bobby Plager—and was with the team for their historic run to the Stanley Cup Championship.

Duo Dogs is a nonprofit that trains and connects dogs with people to cultivate positive change.

Barclay will be staying on with the Blues, making the Blues the first team in professional sports to have a dog join their organization.

Now that Barclay has graduated, he will spend his days at the Enterprise Center greeting new players and staff, at youth hockey programs, making young players more comfortable, and visiting hospitals and other facilities in the area.

Barclay has a busy schedule but congratulations to our graduate and Stanley Pup Champ!