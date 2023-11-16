ST. LOUIS – A strike is taking place Thursday by Starbucks union workers at eight St. Louis coffee shops.

It’s part of the national ‘Red Cup Rebellion.’ Earlier this fall, Starbucks workers filed an unfair labor practice charge, saying the company refused to bargain with them around promotion days.

They say those days are busier, but extra workers are not scheduled. They’re asking Starbucks to turn off mobile ordering on promotion days and hire more workers.

Thursday’s strike will run from 7:00 a.m. until 1 p.m.