ST. LOUIS – There’s a new reality TV show on FOX 2. ‘Stars On Mars’ features celebrities who aim to coexist in the same space station as well as gear off to the red plant.

The series was shot in Coober Pedy, a former Australian town. Over 250 people were involved in creating the set.

Temperatures on Mars average -81 degrees Fahrenheit. A day on Mars lasts just over 24 hours. FOX 2’s John Pertzborn and Ty Hawkins gave a sneak peek and fun facts about the show.

The show airs every Monday at 7:00 p.m. on FOX 2.