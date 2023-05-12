UNION, Mo. — Four starving horses were rescued by the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Task Force from a neglectful owner. The Greene County Sherriff’s Office served a warrant to the property’s owner in Fair Grove, Missouri. Four mares with overgrown hooves, emaciated bodies, and parasites were removed from the property. They were taken to Longmeadow Rescue Ranch in Union, Mo. for rehabilitation.

Longmeadow Rescue Ranch serves as Missouri’s largest resource for horse and farm animal rescue and rehabilitation. A veterinarian is examining the horses to determine treatment plans. A farrier will also be trimming their hooves to help increase their mobility.

The Humane Society of Missouri is trying to gain formal custody of the animals. A court hearing is scheduled for May 31 on the matter. Once the horses are healthy, they will be placed for adoption. It is still not clear how long the healing process may take.

Do you have any reports of animal abuse? Call the police or the Humane Society of Missouri’s Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.