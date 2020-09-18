State audit finds that St. Louis County municipality mismanaged money

BEL-RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — A scathing state audit has found that a struggling St. Louis suburb mismanaged money and failed to comply with a state law that guarantees public access to meetings and records.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that State Auditor Nicole Galloway gave the city of Bel-Ridge a rare rating of “poor,” the lowest possible.

Her office initiated the audit after Bel-Ridge residents petitioned for one.

The city of 2,700 people is located in north St. Louis County.

Because of the scope of the problems, Galloway said, her office would conduct a follow-up review to determine if the problems had been fixed.