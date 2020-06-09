Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 819 deaths/ 14,734 cases IL: 5,924 deaths/ 128,415 cases.
State Auditor Galloway discusses the pandemic, state’s response, and protest

Missouri

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is running for the highest office in the State of Missouri.  She plans to run against Governor Mike Parson, assuming both win their respective primaries.  Galloway recently sat down with Fox 2 Political Correspondent John Brown to discuss the unusual campaign season it has been with the pandemic keeping most people at home.  She discussed how she would handle the state response to the Coronavirus, and how she would deal with the ongoing protests across the state if she were Governor.

