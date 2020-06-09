State Auditor Galloway discusses the pandemic, state’s response, and protest

ST. LOUIS – Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway is running for the highest office in the State of Missouri. She plans to run against Governor Mike Parson, assuming both win their respective primaries. Galloway recently sat down with Fox 2 Political Correspondent John Brown to discuss the unusual campaign season it has been with the pandemic keeping most people at home. She discussed how she would handle the state response to the Coronavirus, and how she would deal with the ongoing protests across the state if she were Governor.