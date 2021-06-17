State fire marshal reminds Missouri residents about firework safety

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Firework sales are just around the corner in Missouri, and as the 4th of July holiday inches closer, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean wants to remind residents to practice firework safety.

“Missourians will have more choices for public fireworks displays this year, and we encourage folks to take advantage of shows put on by professionals at organized events,” said Bean.

Bean adds that if you gather with friends and family to shoot off fireworks, take proper precautions and review safety tips.

Below are some firework safety tips from the Missouri Department of Public Safety;

Confirm fireworks are legal where you live; purchase fireworks only from licensed retailers.

Only use fireworks in a large open space that has been cleared of flammable materials.

Always keep young children away from fireworks; if teens are permitted to handle fireworks, they should be closely supervised by an adult; always wear eye protection.

Make sure to have a garden hose or a bucket of water nearby in case of a fire.

Only light fireworks one at a time; never try to re-light fireworks that have malfunctioned.

Dispose of fireworks by soaking them in water and leaving them in a trash can.

Never shoot fireworks off from a glass jar or container.

Never use fireworks while consuming alcohol.

Never store fireworks from season to season.

For more tips, click here.