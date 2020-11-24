State lawmaker from St. Louis County filing legislation to counter Page’s COVID restrictions

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Giving St. Louis County residents a chance to speak to state officials.

Missouri Representative David Gregory (R-St. Louis County) says he is filing a bill with broad support to hold St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page accountable for what he says are damaging public health orders.

Gregory, an attorney, says he is filing a bill to stop what he calls abuses of power by the county executive. He says his constituents are sending messages every day.

“Thousands. I have gotten thousands in the last couple weeks out of 36,000 people I represent,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, it’s unbelievable the amount of support; in fact, they are begging me to get something done with St. Louis County to remedy the situation.”

Rep. Gregory says he understands Page feels he is protecting citizens with his health orders. But Gregory says if somebody doesn’t stick up for small business, many will be gone. He also claims forcing kids to wear masks while playing sports is dangerous.

“I’ve had constituents call me and say, ‘My kid has passed out on the court or field.’ That’s a problem. We got to find a way to remedy that,” he said.

Gregory’s bill has seven House members and seven Senate members making up a committee. They would oversee any complaint from any county regarding executive orders. However, a county must get 15 percent of the registered voters to sign a petition for it to be heard.

“If that occurs, this joint committee can hear the grievances and, at that point, decide to overturn a complaint or we can uphold it depending on evidence,” he said.

Gregory is filing the bill next Monday and hopes Governor Mike Parson extends the special session to have it heard immediately.

“If not, I’ll file and have it heard in January and it’s my understanding it will be a top priority of the Republican caucus,” he said.

Page did not have comment on the matter but might once the bill is filed.

Meanwhile, Representative Gregory is asking for your opinion. Please email him at david.gregory@house.mo.gov.