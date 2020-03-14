State of emergency declaration for St. Charles County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann declared a state of emergency in the county because of the coronavirus.

Ehlmann cautioned residents not to panic, adding that county government has not prohibited any events as of yet.

The county has been in touch with local, regional, state, and federal agencies for several weeks.

The county health director, Demetrius Cianci-Chapman, said eight people have been tested for COVID-19. Seven have already come back negative and they are awaiting the results on the eighth test, which is being handled by state labs.

The World Health Organization declared coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic earlier in the week. On Friday, President Donald Trump issued a state of emergency for the nation. Missouri Governor Mike Parson followed suit and declared an emergency for the state.

The St. Charles County Department of Public Health has the following recommendations for citizens:

INDIVIDUALS AND FAMILIES AT HOME:

Continue to monitor local information about COVID-19 in your community.

Practice personal protective measures (handwashing, sanitizing workspaces, etc.).

Continue to put household plans into action.

Individuals at increased risk of severe illness should consider staying at home and avoiding gatherings or other

situations of potential exposure, including travel.

SCHOOLS/CHILDCARE:

Implement social distancing measures:

Reduce the frequency of large gatherings and limit the number of attendees per gathering. Alter schedule to reduce mixing, such as recess in schools and entry/dismissal times. Limit inter-school/inter-childcare interactions. Consider distance or e-learning/meetings in some settings. Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible. Avoid handshakes, fist-bumps, hugs, and kisses.

Consider regular health checks (temperature and respiratory symptom screening) of students, staff, and visitors, if feasible.

Implement short-term dismissals for school and extracurricular activities as needed for cleaning and contact tracing.

Students at increased risk of severe illness should consider implementing individual plans for distance learning/e-learning.

ASSISTED LIVING FACILITIES/SENIOR LIVING FACILITIES AND ADULT DAY PROGRAMS:

Implement social distancing measures:

Reduce the frequency of large gatherings and limit the number of attendees per gathering. Consider distance or e-meetings in some settings. Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible. Avoid handshakes, fist-bumps, hugs, and kisses.

Alter schedules to reduce mixing (stagger meal, activity, arrival/departure times).

Limit programs with external staff.

Consider having residents stay in the facility and limit exposure to the general community.

Limit visitors and implement screening.

Consider implementing temperature and respiratory symptom screening of attendees, staff, and visitors.

Implement short-term closures as needed for cleaning and contact tracing.

WORKPLACES:

Encourage staff to telework when feasible, particularly individuals at increased risk of severe illness.

Implement social distancing measures:

Reduce the frequency of large gatherings and limit the number of attendees per gathering. Alter schedules to reduce mixing. Limit inter-work interactions. Consider e-meetings in some settings. Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible. Avoid handshakes, fist-bumps, hugs, and kisses.

Limit large work-related gatherings.

Limit non-essential work travel.

Consider regular health checks (temperature and respiratory symptom screening) of employees, if feasible.

CHURCH AND FAITH-BASED ORGANIZATIONS:

Implement social distancing measures:

Reduce the frequency of large gatherings and limit the number of attendees per gathering. Alter schedule to reduce mixing. Limit inter-church interactions Consider e-meetings in some settings Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others whenever possible. Avoid handshakes, fist-bumps, hugs, and kisses.

Determine ways to continue to provide support services to individuals at increased risk of severe disease (services, meals, checking in) while limiting group settings and exposures.

Move large gatherings to smaller groups when possible.