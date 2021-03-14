State police looking for witnesses in deadly I-270 shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Investigators with the Missouri State Highway Patrol have revised information on Friday night’s deadly shooting on Interstate 270 and are asking for any potential witnesses to come forward.

It happened on eastbound I-270 between Old Halls Ferry and New Halls Ferry around 8 p.m. Eastbound traffic in the area was shut down.

A 31-year-old woman was killed and a 24-year-old woman was wounded. The 33-year-old male driver suffered injuries after their vehicle crashed. Both the driver and second shooting victim were taken to a hospital.

Police have not identified the 31-year-old, pending notification of the victim’s family.

Authorities are looking for a red or maroon passenger vehicle. No other information is available.

Police are unsure if there the occupants of both vehicles knew each other. However, they do not believe any shots were fired from the victims’ vehicle.

Anyone with information on the shooting or who may have seen that second fleeing vehicle is asked to contact MSHP Troop C Headquarters at 636-300-2800.







